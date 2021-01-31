City Landmark – The So-Called “Mayank Austen Soofi’s Attic”, Hauz Khas Village

A new AirBnB destination.

[Text and photos by Mayank Austen Soofi]

It was a small room, just enough for one person to co-habit with some books—ok, many books. Its window enjoyed a direct view of Emperor Feroze Shah Tughlak’s Tomb.

I spent years in this attic in Delhi’s Hauz Khas Village. There I realised my dream of becoming a published author. There I wrote all the four “alternative city guides” of my The Delhi Walla series. There I wrote my second book, Nobody Can Love You More: Life in Delhi’s Red Light District. There I began my newspaper career by writing city pieces for the now-defunct Outlook City Limits. There I have written hundreds and hundreds of long and small City Life dispatches for Hindustan Times. There I saw my blog, The Delhi Walla, expanding into a never-ending epic.

And now this attic is no longer mine. Hauz Khas Village is turning into an AirBnB paradise and my landlord claimed it back, transforming what was my den into a place for anybody who can afford it for 3,600 rupees per night.

And yet, this remains my place.

The kind landlord has named it Mayank Austen Soofi’s Attic! The description includes this gem—“This apartment has been home to world renowned writer Mayank Austen Soofi aka TheDelhiWalla for the last decade.”

Oh please, let the good “Uncle-ji” live on with the myth!

I will find a new place but no matter where I go, I’ll always have my Hauz Khas attic in my heart.

In the midst of a writing life

