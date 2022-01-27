Our Self-Written Obituaries – Sumaiya Arshad, Delhi

The 264th death.

[By Sumaiya Arshad]

“We carry the tragedy, the legacy, the kindness and the sins.”

-Sumaiya Arshad

Sumaiya was an English professor by profession and a poet in her free time. You could find her baking with her cats every evening in her small apartment that overlooked Delhi’s blurry skyline. She loved going to art galleries and the city’s monuments for peace and inspiration.

Her house always smelled like cakes and coffee and its walls had framed roses and prints of her work.

Her first poem was published when she was 17 and that’s when her dream for literature was born. She published her first anthology “The Bittersweet Potpourri” at 21 and a photo book titled “I saw it all” at 25. Her second anthology was set for publication and was to be released on her 35th birthday. But now it may never see the light of the day.

Her biggest fear was being forgotten. She wanted to be remembered, with admiration and warmth, her name recalled with fondness, by loved ones and strangers alike.

She brought smiles to many faces, and warmth to many cold hearts, her tale wasn’t sunshine and flowers, but, she lived to tell it.

Our Self-Written Obituaries invites people to write their obituary in 200 words. The idea is to share with the world how you will like to be remembered after you are gone. (May you live a long life, of course!) Please mail me your self-obit, with a photo of you or your world, at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.