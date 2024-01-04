Delhi’s Proust Questionnaire – Nora Swenson, Lodhi Garden

The parlour confession.

[By Mayank Austen Soofi]

Over the past few months she has been spotted at Lodhi Garden almost daily, always sitting on the same spot, behind a floss silk tree, across the walking track that goes past Sheesh Gumbad. Sometimes she is seen in deep chat with somebody or the other. One evening she was seen patting one of the park’s many dogs. Nora Swenson is a relatively new Delhiwale. She arrived from New York early this year. She agrees to become a part of our Proust Questionnaire series in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences.

What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

Honesty and integrity. I needed to cut a lot of friends out of my life these past few years due to a lot of betrayals.

Your main fault.

Trusting the wrong people.

Your favorite occupation.

Any occupation that allows someone sufficient free time and flexibility and enough money to live a happy life. I mostly liked working at marketing agencies in the past, but I much prefer having my own business now. (She is an astrologer and tarot card reader).

If not yourself, who would you be?

I would love to know what it’s like to be my cat.

Your favorite poets.

Emily Dickinson, Robert Frost.

Your heroes in real life.

All the people I worked with at some of my previous service jobs. People in general who sacrifice so much to support their families.

What characters in history do you most dislike?

All the evil step mothers and other jealous tropes that have made it out to seem that women are always in competition with each other.

Your favorite names.

Kali, Mila, Harper, Wren, Lucas, Carter.

The reform you admire the most.

Any kind of segregation reform. Legalizing weed.

The natural talent you’d like to be gifted with.

Being more naturally confident and less inhibited.

Faults for which you have the most tolerance.

I have tolerated a lot in my past. I’m actually moving more towards being less tolerant, especially when people have been given opportunities to change and evolve and choose not to.