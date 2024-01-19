City Vox Popili – A Life in Daryl’s Day, Sunshine Coast, Australia
[Text and photo by Daryl Willmott in Sunshine Coast]
Still air, warm breeze, light rain, blue water, floating, swimming, breathing, cooling, stretching, contemplating, ruminating, deliberating, celebrating, hot black coffee, sourdough, free range eggs, lots of butter, sea salt, emails, facey, Insta, writing, editing, reading, lunching, decaf, walking, swimming, floating, flying, sighing, smiling, trying…