City Series – Madiah Shahjar in Anantnag, Kashmir, We the Isolationists (134th Corona Diary)

April 2, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Madiah Shahjar]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see darkness. The one that is inside me, looking for answers. I try to find its source but I get distracted, from the light, I am stuck, which way to go, the light or the dark, but then I realise, it’s a light that has source and not the darkness. So, I choose to go deep and taste myself, to find the truth, I hear a voice its calls out “Anal haq” (I am the truth), I follow it… and never open my eyes.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

