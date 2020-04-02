City Series – Madiah Shahjar in Anantnag, Kashmir, We the Isolationists (134th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Madiah Shahjar]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see darkness. The one that is inside me, looking for answers. I try to find its source but I get distracted, from the light, I am stuck, which way to go, the light or the dark, but then I realise, it’s a light that has source and not the darkness. So, I choose to go deep and taste myself, to find the truth, I hear a voice its calls out “Anal haq” (I am the truth), I follow it… and never open my eyes.
