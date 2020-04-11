City Series – Geetanjali Khot in Sangli, Maharashtra, We the Isolationists (177th Corona Diary)

April 11, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series – Geetanjali Khot in Sangli, Maharashtra, We the Isolationists (177th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Geetanjali Khot]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see that I’m lying down on the terrace gazing at the stars, with music in my ears, thinking about the medical professionals all over the world putting themselves at risk by battling against this outbreak. As I look at the stars, the sun risings and the sundowns and living with my loved ones, I think, do these medical professionals even know what time and date it is? When was the last time they met their loved ones? Slept well? Had nice food? Listened to the music they liked? And because of these frightful thoughts I open my eyes in tears.

