City Series – Tasneem Sayani in Bombay, We the Isolationists (220th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Tasneem Sayani]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself in the midst of this world. Where have I come? How did I waste so much time? Why didn’t I work on the book before? Why didn’t I lose weight before? Why didn’t I pray before? Why didn’t I accomplish my goals before?
I see myself helpless and frustrated but when I turn to see my family, I see them sitting together on the dinner table. I see my father narrating anecdotes from the past. I see my mother listening to old songs. I see my younger sister getting bored of her phone. I see everything is changing.
I turn within, I’m not late. This is the moment.
