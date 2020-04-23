City Series – Shreyashi Mandal in Calcutta, We the Isolationists (230th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Shreyashi Mandal]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see cheerful faces, greeting one another, and I see an outsider; packing his suitcase, pacing the room. At first, he thought, he would, but stay for a little while, but now, when his chest was heaving, and that he had recited all the love songs sitting by the window, he felt kind of hellish to abandon this place. But when he was gone, an hour later, the quiet, desolate streets, were once again brimming with kind, loving faces, and children sneaking out of their homes, in search of the pickle-seller.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.