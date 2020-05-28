City Series – Sweekruti Mohanty in Calcutta, We the Isolationists (339th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Sweekruti Mohanty]
I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see myself
In my home at Bhubaneswar
sprawled on my familiar bed with the yellow bedsheet on
staring at the wall adorned with the pictures of my childhood.
I see a hot cup of cocoa coffee in
that flower printed mug on the table with
the Half blood Prince lying upside down and
kal ho na ho playing somewhere
and think that this is bliss.
I open my eyes and find myself covered with masks and gloves and handing cash to a bedraggled old man who claims that Modiji has sent him money to go home
and I realise I am just a financial soldier fighting this war and I cannot be a Isolationist.
