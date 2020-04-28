City Series – Ratan Kaul in Delhi, We the Isolationists (250th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Ratan Kaul]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see the majestic Zabarwaan range in my homeland Kashmir, and juxtaposed to this image is the garbage mountain in Delhi’s Ghazipur. In a clay pot I see delicious nadroo and monk, brought at dawn from the vendor at the Habbakadal bridge, hydroponically grown in the floating gardens of the Dal, and next to it is the aluminium kadhai in Seelampur simmering with baingan lauki from the Yamuna banks. Shikaras in the Nagin Lake collide with the orange and green cluster buses under the Chirag Dilli flyover. The sufiyaana colours of the embroidery on the pashmina shawl clash violently with the garish yellow and red artificial chinese silk kurta stocked in the godowns of Gandhi Nagar.
I open my eyes, wear my black and white saree because I just heard that inspite of a 8-month headstart to lockdown, that blob of protein has already claimed its second victim in Kashmir!
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.