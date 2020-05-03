City Series – Somedooti Kundu in Calcutta, We the Isolationists (266th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Somedooti Kundu]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself getting strangled in my own made-up mindless musings, once again. 3:50 in the morning when the world’s resting in the arms of grave sleep, I eye on that starlit sky figuring out if it anymore needs me. My thoughts are vulnerable at this point, constantly tussling with themselves, unbearable.
Heavy contemplations. Angry outbursts. Barbaric screams.
But now that I have my eyes shut, I am no more bounded by tall cemented barricades. Staring at me from an uncomfortable distance, they take away my dreams, they are not mere walls, they are thieves. Exasperating. But now I can break through and travel to another world, to anywhere I want to, to as many places I want to. No questions asked. No eyebrows raised. As long as I have my eyes shut, I’m free. From every hindrance that obstructs me.
