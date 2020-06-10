City Series – Saurabh Singh in Siddharth Nagar, We the Isolationists (362nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Saurabh Singh]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself sitting in a car, looking out side and thinking about my half completed book of an incomplete love story.
I see myself stuck upon just one paragraph where I want to tell them that love is not just about being together with someone you love and making commitments but Sometimes it is about keeping them in your prayers and not letting them know. Sometimes it is about loving them while being so far away to them.
I see myself extracted from this world, which is full of materialistic love, and I see the ruins of my love which can not be reconstructed.
