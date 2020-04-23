City Series – Gaura Singh in Ahmedabad, We the Isolationists (228th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Gaura Singh]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see and I see them in embrace as they sleep, sipping on tea smiling at each other in the morning.
They blush and ask me to take the camera out, to click pictures of them together and I catch myself turning pink and smiling when he suddenly kisses her cheek.
Their romance blossoms as I age. And in my strong beliefs of what love should be, I catch myself thinking maybe soulmates can come arranged too.
