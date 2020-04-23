City Series – Delaney Waldron in Orange County, California, We the Isolationists (227th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Delaney Waldron]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see
my hands
dry
from too many washes
clacking on a blue fluorescent keyboard
the electric tower i type to
blows heat and never stops
in this dry sauna
i spend most of my day
i leave to eat
and piss
and say hi to the cats
when it rains i open the window
meditate to the sound
and the wet air
today there was no rain
i skipped rope
tried to keep up on my cardio
thought how lucky i must be to lift my shirt
to tan in the sun
to have a yard
then i went back inside
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.