City Series – Delaney Waldron in Orange County, California, We the Isolationists (227th Corona Diary)

City Series – Delaney Waldron in Orange County, California, We the Isolationists (227th Corona Diary)

April 23, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series – Delaney Waldron in Orange County, California, We the Isolationists (227th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Delaney Waldron]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see

my hands
dry
from too many washes
clacking on a blue fluorescent keyboard
the electric tower i type to
blows heat and never stops

in this dry sauna
i spend most of my day

i leave to eat
and piss
and say hi to the cats

when it rains i open the window
meditate to the sound
and the wet air

today there was no rain

i skipped rope
tried to keep up on my cardio
thought how lucky i must be to lift my shirt
to tan in the sun
to have a yard

then i went back inside

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

Related posts:

  1. City Series – Ritika Parwal in Jaipur, We the Isolationists (60th Corona Diary)
  2. City Series – Damiano in Treviso, Italy, We the Isolationists (9th Corona Diary)
  3. City Series – Candace Andrew in Delhi, We the Isolationists (158th Corona Diary)
  4. City Series – Ammar Rangoonwala in Karachi, We the Isolationists (62nd Corona Diary)
  5. City Series – Viji Venkatesh in Bombay, We the Isolationists (96th Corona Diary)