City Series – Alli Westbrook in Athens, Ohio, the US, We the Isolationists (436th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Alli Westbrook]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see myself taken back to a breezy spring day years ago. Our backyard had not been mowed so the grass was as high as my shoulders. We lived in an Ohio valley surrounded by woods, farms, and fields. When I laid in the grass it folded down making a bed for me. It formed a perfect oval around me. I peeked up from my oval and saw my little sister. She started running away giggling. So I chased her, gently tugging her blonde hair while yelling about how fast she was to build her confidence. Now, the world feels like it is falling apart and my sister is in a foster care facility far away. Over the phone, trying to build her confidence I tell her she is lucky she is not allowed to leave her facility. I try to explain that there is a pandemic happening and many protests. There is no other place for her to run to anyway. Our parts of the world have been falling.
