City Series – Lubhanshi Jain in Delhi, We the Isolationists (435th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Lubhanshi Jain]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see what has already transpired, Kashmir, a migrant labour exodus, the shame blame game of religion, loved ones gone without proper goodbyes. I battle between different strains of anxiety each day. As a theatre artist I try to imagine what will it be for an already neglected art form? I think about my rakhi-brother in the Indian Army, posted in Kashmir, I hope he’s still a human before he’s an Indian these days. I wonder how many of our fellow humans have we, as a collective, violated in these months alone. And there are days where I get to choose my peace and climb in my cocoon of privilege.
