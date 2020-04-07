City Series – Devika Chawla in Athens, Ohio, USA, We the Isolationists (155th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Devika Chawla]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself during my mid-morning walk in my beloved college town in the Appalachian mountains, now bereft of its 20,000 students, I can sense the seasons turning. I try to imagine that the students are still here, and a sort of tragic poetry arrives.
Cusp
March and April, the months of entangled seasons.
In the northern hemisphere, winter is on her last breath and
spring draws in her first.
We all know the end of this story.
We know who will survive this enmeshed, in-between time
when one season must die
so the other may live.
Every year, at this time,
everything feels as if on the cusp.
Like us.
Now.
