Debris of Life & Mind – “Art Admirer” Jordana Marak’s Dream, Tura
Sharing a dream.
[Text by Jordana Marak, photo by Mayank Austen Soofi]
I was headed to a public washroom and to reach there, I had to jump a height of about 1 metre. On jumping, there was a huge bucket of big rats submerged in water, squealing disturbingly. I walked forward to reach the washroom. Before entering, I looked at myself in the mirror placed right before the toilet’s door. I fixed my hair and put on some lip balm and finally entered the toilet. Inside, the floor had a puddle of water in front of the door. It caught my attention when I saw somebody’s reflection in the puddle. The person was outside the door. I almost ignored it and was going to go ahead with what I went there for until I realized it was the reflection of what I was doing right before I entered the toilet. It sent chills down my spine. The air was suddenly cold. I stood there in horror watching myself fixing my hair and doing everything I did before entering the toilet in that small puddle. It was as if the one in the toilet was my spirit and the one in the reflection was my physical body, or the other way around.
“If that wasn’t enough for me to run in fear, there was another mirror inside the toilet where I saw someone else’s face looking right at me. It looked supernatural. I immediately ran out of there upon seeing that.
Jordana Marak, 23, Tura