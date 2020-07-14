City Series – Saumya Sharma in Hanover, New Hampshire, USA, We the Isolationists (398th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Saumya Sharma]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself going back to December 2017 when I found these jhumkas. Common sense told my move soon to the idyllic but vanilla American countryside meant I would hardly wear them, but my heart was captured by their boisterous beauty. I think of the vendor who sold me these.
Where is he now?
I wished the news told me. I run away from it because its all about Modi and Trump. They already have disproportionate power over my life.
My only resistance is my delight in beautiful things and the nostalgia of Delhi mornings.
