Debris of Life & Mind – “Recently Unemployed” Anonymous Man’s Dream, Pune
Sharing a dream.
[Text by Anonymous, photo by Mayank Austen Soofi]
During lockdown, I became acquainted with a boy on Instagram. We quickly began talking over phone. Our conservations seemed endless. He had a habit of staying awake at night, and I too started waking up in the middle of the night, only to drop him a message. One night, I dreamt of myself being in his apartment. We had landed up there after a party. His parents were in the house, visiting him from their hometown. His mother looked at me, complaining that she was sad he hadn’t come back home during the lockdown. As she spoke, I remembered him telling me in our first conversation that he didn’t want to go back to his parents so as to take care of his plants. I clearly remember this being one of the first things that had drawn me to him.
Anonymous, 24, Pune