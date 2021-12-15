Delhi’s Bandaged Heart – Nishat Ahtesham’s Poem ‘I stare at the emptiness’, Connaught Place

Poetry in the city.

[By Mayank Austen Soofi]

She is a statistical officer in the ministry of labour. She is also a poet and a rapper. She writes her own songs.

This afternoon Nishat Ahtesham, 29, is in Connaught Place, which is a short distance from her office in Central Secretariat. She is talking about her relatively recent initiation into the rapping scene. “I found the raps in the movie Gully Boy really inspiring—the language, the words, the way of expressing… it was all hard-hitting but not crude. My heart was touched.”

A month ago, Ms Ahtesham, who lives with her parents in north Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, wrote a poem in “simple urdu” over the course of several days. She would jot down occasional lines on her mobile during her commutes on the Yellow Line metro from home to work and back. “There are times when failures break us to a level that it becomes hard to rise and start again. But there’s always a hope, and that’s what prompted me to write this.”

After performing a live rap on “existential crisis” without showing a wee bit of consciousness as Connaught Place shoppers passed about her, Ms Ahtesham agrees to share the poem she wrote during her commute. She translated the lines from Urdu to English.

I stare at the emptiness

With my blurry eyes trained on the smoky roads

My weary spirit

craves for the journey’s end.

The desires all but fading

Still rummaging through the dust

I stare at the emptiness

The caravans are gone.

Every thought

lies entangled

That probes me further.

Not a single soul around to hear me out

I wonder what I would have uttered

If I had opened my mouth.

For everyone here reads the words we mouth

I wish someday someone reads the eyes

and decipher everything.

Sometimes I see people

with their eyes wrapped

With strips of clothes

Spiralling downwards holding selfish thoughts within

I wonder why no one makes way to for others to spread wings and fly ,

I wonder why lying in dust for years and unnurtured, our minds remain presumptuous.

In the realms of my mind, I try to escape with my eyes close

And become a dream myself

In my world, I become the moonlight and I caress the moon

I steal moments from the

sands of time

And dissolving the pettiness of the world,

I turn into a golden pheasant.

While the air breezes past the my face

My eyes full of longing hopes in abundance

For a day when there will be

stirring tales of love flourishing everywhere.

And the hovering clouds will give way to a clearer dawn, abating the pain.

The rapper

1.