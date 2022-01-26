Our Self-Written Obituaries – Sneha Roy, Durgapur

The 260th death.

[By Sneha Roy]

Sneha Roy, a poet and photographer, was found dead on 12th June in Shillong while writing the last of her letters in the attic. The letter was not revealed as it was solely intended for some fellow poet.

Virginia Woolf’s suicide note was found in the pockets of her cloak. Her personal diary where she documented her life was found burnt beside her typewriter with shiuli flowers scattered all over the floor, as informed by her lover.

She was well known for writing 4 books and directing 2 films. The best known poetry collection among them was ‘The Cacophonic Screams’. “The reminiscence of an unloved soul will break apart the burial ground to emerge eternal with all the anguish and misery “, was said by Ghosal, one of her bosom friends.

Ghazal was the necessity of her life. She suffered from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder and got diagnosed several times. She lived a very private life and carried the portrait of Anne Frank wherever she went.

The last note found on her desk read: “I stood beside the yellow curtains of my attic. The fellow poets were walking down the waterlogged streets discussing about the inherent pain and oblivion, obliquely expressing the similar theories of life and longing! My cat Frida drenched herself in the first monsoon rain, and I once more drenched myself in the gossamer tales of unleashing madness!”

