Our Self-Written Obituaries – Amitayush Yadav, Lucknow

The 261st death.

[By Amitayush Yadav]

He once quoted Arundhati Roy and asked “Where do dreams go, when the dreamer dies?”

Now that he himself has set off on the eternal journey, we wonder what must have happened to his dreams?

Twenty-two-year old lad who answered to the name of Amitayush (Betu, at home), passed away on the morning of 25th January, 2021.

On a close observation of his room, certain notables were found–Ten sticky notes, four of which had question marks on them while other six had exclamations; a pile of books having a hat on the top; few posters pinned on the corner wall carrying lines from the movies TAMASHA, THE NAMESAKE and FIGHT CLUB; a honeydew blend cigarette in the upper pocket of his red coat in the closet and a book titled THE CATCHER IN THE RYE having the edge of its 158th page folded.

A theory suggests that he chose the month of January on purpose because his Januaries have witnessed some of the most beautiful endings his life has ever had.

However, the most poignant finding was his journal having Van Gogh’s Starry Night on its hardcover, the last page of which read:

“January 24, 2021, 11:34 pm

Please leave this epitaph on my gravestone:

Where does the love go, when the lovers die?”

