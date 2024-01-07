Delhi’s Proust Questionnaire – Rekha Gupta, Ghaziabad

The parlour confession.

[By Mayank Austen Soofi]

This afternoon for lunch she made the winter season’s first sarson ka saag, along with makke ki roti. Rekha Gupta lives with her husband Mahabir Prasad, a retired officer, in a first-floor apartment. Dressed in a green-and-red Banarasi sari bought 10 years ago for the teej festival, she agrees to become a part of The Delhi Walla’s Proust Questionnaire series in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences. (While her husband gets busy making adrak ki chai for her and her interlocutor).

Your favourite qualities in people.

Well-qualified in manners and education, simple nature, no dikhawa (show-off), devoted to the family.

What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

Their nihswarth (selflessness), their helpful nature untainted with any expectation of a return favour.

Your main fault.

I’m too outspoken, not scared of speaking the truth. People don’t like it these days, one is expected to be polished.

Your favourite occupation.

Writing bhajans.

Your idea of happiness.

When I’m with saheliyan, my women friends.

If not yourself, who would you be?

A police woman.

Where would you like to live?

Where I’m living right now, in my flat in Ghaziabad.

Your heroes in real life.

My father Phool Chand Gupta.

Your favorite food and drink.

Arhar ki dal-chawal, chai.

Your favorite names.

Priya, it is also the name of my elder daughter who lives in Singapore; Pawan—the name of my son who lives in Chicago; Pallavi, my younger daughter in Agra.

What do you hate the most?

Lies.

The natural talent you’d like to be gifted with.

Dancing.

How do you wish to die?

Dressed like a suhagan.

Faults for which you have the most tolerance.

Gossiping.

Your motto in life.

My children are settled, my husband is with me. All that I wanted from life I now have. I need no motto.