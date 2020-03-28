City Series – Naheed Shuja in Baramulla, We the Isolationists (77th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Naheed Shuja]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see I am in the vast surreal Tulip garden.The long arrays of Tulips are before me, there is a gloom of sadness around, I talk to the flowers and they tell me how harsh the long winter was and still the winter has not ended. The Spring has come but has not brought with it the joys it had promised… yet still I’m able to smell the intoxicating aroma of freshly prepared saffron kahwa.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.