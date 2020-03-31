City Series – Anjani Raval in Rajkot, We the Isolationists (116th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Anjani Raval]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see birds chirping on a Banyan tree and flying without any fear. I see flowers blooming and fading, following their everyday routine. I see the sun still shining for us. But then, I hear those always-crowded roads whisper that they also feel lonely and scared. I see a mother praying for her daughter who lives far away, and that daughter sprawled on her bed, unable to sleep, urging for just one safe visit to home.
I see the world trembling and the countries crying. But amidst this all, I see people standing strong and with their hearts filled with hope, that this too shall pass for hope is the best of things. And no good thing ever dies.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.