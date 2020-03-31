City Series – Charvi Kain in Bombay, We the Isolationists (119th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Charvi Kain]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see my great-grandmother nursing me in my sickness. Her translucent hands massaging my wrists as she looks at me intently, her peculiar bluish-grey eyes piercing through her bone-white ghunghat. She rubs dollops of warm ghee on my skin as I focus on the labyrinth of wrinkles on her hands, like the river-lines I trace in the country’s map in my school textbook. As she finishes with the wrists, she starts to rub the ghee on the throat, saying in her comforting voice, “Yeh Gala hai” (This is the throat).”
