City Series – Saher Hiba Khan in Rampur, We the Isolationists (118th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Saher Hiba Khan]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself sitting on my terrace with a copy of Pride and Prejudice, the sun is quite bright and makes you feel sensitive. As my eyes look up from the novel, I suddenly see my lucky blue bird who comes to visit me from time to time. Ive been seeing this blue kingfisher for 8 years. People are dying of starvation because of this lockdown, and this makes me feel guilty to be privileged. But this utter hope that everything will get better is as firm as my faith in God. This pandemic may have taken lives but has given us and the nature a chance to rebuild.
