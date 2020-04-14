City Series – Asiem Sanyal in Nagpur, We the Isolationists (198th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Asiem Sanyal]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see nature redefining her boundaries, spiriting away pollution in deep, steadying breaths. Each star in her diadem is distinctly visible, and her emerald green sari dazzles in hues hitherto unseen. She gently sways into the horizon, singing the song of life, and the denizens of this beautiful planet emerge from their deep slumber, following her verdant melody, adding their motley vocalisations to the chorus, until a deep thrum reverberates around the planet and makes its way into our hearts, forever changing us, forever healing us.
