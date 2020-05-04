City Series – Tanvi Kaliraman in Jind, Haryana, We the Isolationists (276th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Tanvi Kaliraman]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see one of the ‘waking up early’ days when my eyes finally kiss the sunrise. While detangling my hair with mild breeze, sun tells me about his last day and that I am just like him.

I said, “How could I ever be? I am not channelized or famous or respected or anything you need not wish to be. I am just a messed up girl with doubts, imperfections, never ending procrastination and no self esteem.”

He told me that it was never about that.

Neither he is any of them, nor am I. He said it is all about giving light, for someone to shine, that’s what makes us happy and alike.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.