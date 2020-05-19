City Series – Mudasir Iqbal in Baramulla, Kashmir, We the Isolationists (307th Corona Diary)

May 19, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Mudasir Iqbal]

I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see happiness every where; gloomy and charming. I see the spring dancing on the branches of apple trees, I see the tingling rays of sun playing on the peaks of the Himalayas… sometimes-here, sometimes-there, I see the little tiny buds sprouting in ecstasy. I see every little entity of nature lost in some magical trance. When the wandering wind crossed by the windowsill, I asked her, “Why are you so happy?” She replied merrily, “No more danger from men.”

