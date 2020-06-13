City Series – Anisha Saxena in Faridabad, We the Isolationists (367th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Anisha Saxena]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see madagascar periwinkles (sadabahar ke phool) glowing under the sultriness of the sun.

I feel a warm gush of air kissing my forehead from the rickety fan as if singing a lullaby.

I smell savory delights waiting to be consumed in gluttony.

I touch my embroidered white dress hanging losely to my body as I gather my thoughts to be consumed in a rustic book of wisdom.

I sense pale walls in my empty room longing for company.

I wonder if a day shall arrive where the whole world starts to smile and that my friend will be worth my while.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.