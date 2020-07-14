City Series – Ayesha Amjad in Hyderabad, We the Isolationists (401st Corona Diary)

City Series – Ayesha Amjad in Hyderabad, We the Isolationists (401st Corona Diary)

[Text and photo by Ayesha Amjad]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself struggling to just make through everyday. Waking up with sleep-deprived eyes yet going back to bed late had become a daily routine. I see myself bearing the shit attitude of lecturers & somehow doing what they’ve assigned just to get my degree in hand. I see myself having a sneak-peak-cheat day from the daily routine and having the best time of my life with my girl pals bunking away from college, from my choc-o-block life in which adventure, happiness, excitement & fun were some very rare things.

