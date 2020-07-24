City Series – Saibya Dhar in Delhi, We the Isolationists (408th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Saibya Dhar]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see agitated citizens protesting. Their reasons are salient. Their gleaming eyes are cold, fierce but full of anger. Their hearts appear like glass-broken and shattered. Umpteen of them are exhausted from rallying for such ordinary but essential rights and needs. Yet they do not stop, for they want to make a difference in the world. “Is this the future?” I astonishingly ask myself. When I realize the answer is a yes, I open my eyes- towards the happenings around me and in my real life as well. I rush to my Mom to clear some of my doubts. I ask her questions about how to make a difference, so that the future does not have to.
