City Series – Priyanka Srivastava in Singapore, We the Isolationists (409th Corona Diary)

City Series – Priyanka Srivastava in Singapore, We the Isolationists (409th Corona Diary)

July 24, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series – Priyanka Srivastava in Singapore, We the Isolationists (409th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Priyanka Srivastava]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see the many dreams drifting in the air. I see those memories of you and me and those cities which like a stamp I have stuck somewhere.

As I write this I paint the picture of a better world no war, no disease you, I and others we all mask free with our loved ones making new memories.
I am a poet I will be walking out from the sadness with a poem.

When I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona I dream of those brighter colours.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

Related posts:

  1. City Series – Pragati Srivastava in Basti, We the Isolationists (149th Corona Diary)
  2. City Series – Priyanka Elangbam in Imphal, We the Isolationists (282nd Corona Diary)
  3. City Series – Leela Satyan in Singapore, We the Isolationists (377th Corona Diary)
  4. City Series – Sakshi Srivastava in Haldwani, We the Isolationists (293rd Corona Diary)
  5. City Series – Priyanka Chauhan in Gurgaon, We the Isolationists (393rd Corona Diary)