City Series – Priyanka Srivastava in Singapore, We the Isolationists (409th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Priyanka Srivastava]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see the many dreams drifting in the air. I see those memories of you and me and those cities which like a stamp I have stuck somewhere.
As I write this I paint the picture of a better world no war, no disease you, I and others we all mask free with our loved ones making new memories.
I am a poet I will be walking out from the sadness with a poem.
When I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona I dream of those brighter colours.
