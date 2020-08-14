City Series – Tejaswini Gadhave in Pune, We the Isolationists (428th Corona Diary)
[Text and photo by Tejaswini Gadhave]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see myself reliving the sociable and busy life I had carved for myself in the last four years in Bombay, away from home.
I see myself getting ready excitedly for late evening dates, wondering what to cook on weekends, running around buying groceries while also ending up shopping something else, constantly looking for good plays and theatre to catch-up in my free time and traveling back home to the warmth of my old city and family once in a month.
I now close my eyes to feel the warmth of that old, free and outgoing life that seems so far away.
