City Series – Srishti Singh in Chandigarh, We the Isolationists (429th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Srishti Singh]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see the turmoil within. The fear of not knowing what comes next and feel the aura of uncertainty hovering above the world. As soon as I make contact, I recoil. With a renewed sense of purpose, I turn back to my minuscule self in this vast universe and put everything into becoming a sliver of light. A beacon of positive vibes. A ray of hope for all shrouded within the darkness. With God(s) long forgotten only the power within can save us. I seek myself, my power, to heal.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.