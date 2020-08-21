City Series – Niyatee Dwivedi in Chennai, We the Isolationists (431st Corona Diary)

August 21, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series – Niyatee Dwivedi in Chennai, We the Isolationists (431st Corona Diary)

[Text and photo by Niyatee Dwivedi]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see myself reconnecting with inner-self. After losing years to the wheel of corporate life, once again I try to discover my lost self in this chaos.

The wave of loneliness and disconnect from social life brings in the internal turmoil to face a naked self. Finding, knowing, and accepting the inner-me is silver lining every day.

As much as I wish for everyone to be physically healthy, I wish people to take care of their mental health. For this self-isolation can be used for meditating our way to reconnect with our inner-self.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

