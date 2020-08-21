City Series – Niyatee Dwivedi in Chennai, We the Isolationists (431st Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Niyatee Dwivedi]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see myself reconnecting with inner-self. After losing years to the wheel of corporate life, once again I try to discover my lost self in this chaos.
The wave of loneliness and disconnect from social life brings in the internal turmoil to face a naked self. Finding, knowing, and accepting the inner-me is silver lining every day.
As much as I wish for everyone to be physically healthy, I wish people to take care of their mental health. For this self-isolation can be used for meditating our way to reconnect with our inner-self.
