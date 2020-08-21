City Series – Vrinda Bhagat in Quebec, We the Isolationists (432nd Corona Diary)

August 21, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Vrinda Bhagat]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see myself in real conversations with real people – at a french cafe, a yoga class, a public library. I plan my next adventure trip thinking I will do it one day. I sift through books thinking I will read them all one day. I breathe deep thinking there will be no mask one day. One day, I will open my eyes and see that human intervention is the only normal.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

