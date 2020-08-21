City Series – Aruvi in Wayanad, Kerala, We the Isolationists (433rd Corona Diary)
[Text and photo by Aruvi]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see darkness swirl around me. The world feels dystopian, life fictional. In time, disjoint memories come floating by. The dappled early morning sunlight on the veranda in my parental home. The hot tea and biscuits that came with it. The punishing sun that shone down on us as we trudged through the kole wetlands looking for larks and pipits. The anticipation that made us forget the heat. Warm memories in golden hues envelope me. Light bursts through.
