Debris of Life & Mind – Copywriter's Lidiya Prasad's Dream, Cochin

November 26, 2020 · by · in City Dreams

Sharing a dream.

[Text by Lidiya Prasad, photo by Mayank Austen Soofi]

There is a world way above, in a perpetually purple sky. It looks surprisingly like a museum, or our parliament, only upside down. As it hangs in a parallel world, people move about down below, reading books, chasing rickshaws, bargaining at bazaars, praying at mandirs, falling in and out of love. I long to travel to the world above and set out on a mission to build a sledge that can only be operated by me. The dream skips to the part where a wooden sledge lies in my garden, ready to take me with it. I take a book along and begin my journey–the dream abruptly ends there and I have never been able to find a closure to it.

Lidiya Prasad, Cochin

