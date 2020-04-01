City Series – Sonam Chashutsang in New York City, We the Isolationists (124th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Sonam Chashutsang]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see
myself lying on the bed
Thinking of my mother
Who must have felt the same loneliness-
The one we now call isolation
I lay there staring at the ceiling
I am with my mother
in her deathbed-alongside her
Counting our breaths in and out
I close my eyes and hear birds chirp
In a language-only, I could understand
Telling me to open my lungs to breathe and out
Knowing that this, too, shall pass
