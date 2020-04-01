City Series – Micah Petersen in Fort Drum, USA, We the Isolationists (123rd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Micah Petersen]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see after 19 years, even the war stopped. The virus doing what 19 years of death, and bombs, and America’s leaders couldn’t: bring the war in Afghanstan to a halt. Instead of lacing up my boots to lead in combat, I’m in my living room, reliving an independent life eerily similar to my homeschool childhood. The world screaming for socialization as I recall the value of solitude. My generation defined by the destruction of trade towers, this generation, the Coronials, defined by the invasion of something much less discriminatory in its destruction.
Writer’s note: My words do not reflect thoughts or opinions of the DOD in any way.
