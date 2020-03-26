City Series - Ritika Parwal in Jaipur, We the Isolationists (60th Corona Diary)

City Series – Ritika Parwal in Jaipur, We the Isolationists (60th Corona Diary)

March 26, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series - Ritika Parwal in Jaipur, We the Isolationists (60th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Ritika Parwal]

I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see my 5 year old son, Daksh… wondering what he would be doing in this moment and if this is all too overwhelming for him.

I close my eyes and imagine him with me, spending all these moments together, enjoying isolation. I pray for this to get over soon and for us to evolve into better human beings. The biggest tragedy will be if we come out of it unchanged. I close my eyes and thank god for all the privileges, yet feel a deep void and pray for Daksh to be fine.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

Related posts:

  1. City Series – Sophie Luard in London, We the Isolationists (21st Corona Diary)
  2. City Series – Balvinder Kaur in Roorkee, We the Isolationists (20th Corona Diary)
  3. City Series – Surabhi Mathur in Bombay, We the Isolationists (2nd Corona Diary)
  4. City Series – Radha Koppula in Toronto, We the Isolationists (4th Corona Diary)
  5. City Series – Abhinav Bamhi in Delhi, We the Isolationists (7th Corona Diary)