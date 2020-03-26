City Series – Ritika Parwal in Jaipur, We the Isolationists (60th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Ritika Parwal]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see my 5 year old son, Daksh… wondering what he would be doing in this moment and if this is all too overwhelming for him.
I close my eyes and imagine him with me, spending all these moments together, enjoying isolation. I pray for this to get over soon and for us to evolve into better human beings. The biggest tragedy will be if we come out of it unchanged. I close my eyes and thank god for all the privileges, yet feel a deep void and pray for Daksh to be fine.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.