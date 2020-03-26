City Series – Susanne Becker in Berlin, We the Isolationists (59th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Susanne Becker]

I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see a guy, wearing a black tutu.

He screams. His body too small to hold his fear. On the almost empty street, he runs as fast as lightning, tries to catch the car in front of him. All the while screaming bloody hell.

I see my fingertips touching the L the O the V the E.

As long as people don’t understand to stay away from each other. What it means, when they do.

The streets are not empty.

They are too empty for the guy in the black tutu.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.