City Series – Arif Reshi in Kulgam, We the Isolationists (61st Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Arif Reshi]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see some men in white space suit with knack pack bleach spray cylinders fumigating the floor of the New Block of my college in Kulgam, Kashmir. There are some cops in white hazmat uniform filling their barrel holes with toilet papers. “It is a co-ed institution”, says a professor, “What are you doing here?” “What are YOU doing here”, one of the gunmen responds angrily, “It is Covid Quarantine”.
They put him in and he never returned back. His home-quarantined mother keeps hoping to see her son again.
