City Series – Ammar Rangoonwala in Karachi, We the Isolationists (62nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Ammar Rangoonwala]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see a faint fever of realization, the world of house with me inside and you outside and the world of street with you inside and me outside, two worlds in polarity, reconciling. wandering inwardly from semblance, mundane, neither could I choose but to dwell in the liminal times and space, like a dervish sitting by the mere doorway.
