City Series – Zoya Ahmed in Karachi, We the Isolationists (279th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Zoya Ahmed]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see a beautiful space where there are no races, no colour or creed and only humanity and love.. the space is full of art and particularly classical music and it’s connecting one another, we are looking each other and through the eyes peeking into each other’s hearts and there is warmth and empathy and compassion.
