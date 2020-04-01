City Series – Zoya Fatima in Bhagalpur, Bihar, We the Isolationists (125th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Zoya Fatima]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself – alive, alone. I’m running towards, or perhaps away from something. Maybe it’s my life. I’m trying to escape this bitter reality that I’ve been forced to witness. I’m running towards a simpler lifestyle, or a normal one, to be precise. A lifestyle where a day off school used to be a pleasure, where I didn’t live in the constant fear of a virus infecting my loved ones living miles away from me, where anxiety attacks where not a day to day thing, where I used to cancel plans by choice, where the streets used to be full of so many different people, with so many different stories hidden between the wrinkles of their faces. And suddenly, I’m reminded of something. A few words I had read long back, probably Coelho’s. “This planet is stronger than us. We can’t destroy it; if we overstep the mark, the planet will simply erase us from its surface and carry on existing.” I realize that the planet has started to do its job, and we can do nothing….
