City Series – Rachit Dhawan in Delhi, We the Isolationists (101st Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Rachit Dhawan]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see everything that has happened through this world, the events that have shaped our story on this planet are mere facts to be mentioned. When in a crisis, we only have the sanity of our minds and the moral values that help us to act, but for what we hope this too shall pass and we would recount, how corona had us all home, discovering spaces in our heaven of confinement. Albeit, for it may pass, it must not derail us from dreaming the dreams we hold so close, the ladder towards enlightenment, the warmth of a beloved, the meal shared amongst loved ones and the power of prayer.
This is to corona, for bringing us together in every way, en bonne santé.
